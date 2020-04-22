Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,696 put options on the company. This is an increase of 980% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

