Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 960,334 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

