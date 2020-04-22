Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Down 12.2% in March

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 1,572,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,310.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

