Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.53. Research Solutions shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 18,275 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

