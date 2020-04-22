BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.77

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.63. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 374,246 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.95 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.73.

In other news, Director Peter Polatos sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$107,659.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,140.75.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

