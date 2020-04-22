Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 1,636,500 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.
In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.
Shotspotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
