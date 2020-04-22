Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 1,636,500 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $368.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.