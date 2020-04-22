Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and traded as low as $4.00. Telkom SA Ltd ADS shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 26,726 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

