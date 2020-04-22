Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and traded as low as $4.00. Telkom SA Ltd ADS shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 26,726 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Million
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.90 Million
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.90 Million
Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.90 Million
Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.90 Million
Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.19 Million
Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.19 Million
Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million
Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million
DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.95 Million
DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.95 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report