Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 1,502,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Gentherm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $541,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

