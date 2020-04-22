ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.40). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 176.16% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

