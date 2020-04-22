A2 Milk (ASX:A2M) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.00

A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:A2M) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$19.00 ($13.48) and last traded at A$18.73 ($13.28), with a volume of 3697842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$19.00 ($13.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$14.51. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.44.

About A2 Milk (ASX:A2M)

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, commercializes A1 protein free branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for A2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.