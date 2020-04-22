Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $460.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

NFLX stock opened at $433.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

