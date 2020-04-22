Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.17

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and traded as low as $12.42. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

DETNF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Aker BP ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

