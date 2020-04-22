Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Vertical Research

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Vertical Research in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $373.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

