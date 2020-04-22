Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.78

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.78 and traded as low as $220.00. Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 79,723 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $266.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 266.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Pacific Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

