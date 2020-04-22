Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $5.02. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 205,319 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Haley bought 7,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $32,216.64. Also, Director Thomas W. Brock bought 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $46,611.60. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 125,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.