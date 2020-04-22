BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $3.40. BANCO BRADESCO/S shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 2,938 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.