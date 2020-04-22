Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.16 ($0.82), with a volume of 6378562 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.17 ($0.83).

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Nine Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Nine Entertainment news, insider Mickie Rosen purchased 60,000 shares of Nine Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,640.00 ($57,191.49). Also, insider Hugh Marks 216,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st.

Nine Entertainment Company Profile (ASX:NEC)

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in television broadcasting and program production businesses in Australia. It operates through Television and Digital segments. The company is involved in the creation and distribution of content; and digital, Internet, subscription video, and other media activities, as well as free to air television activities.

