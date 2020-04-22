Sartorius (ETR:SRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Shares of Sartorius AG (ETR:SRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €237.00 ($275.58) and last traded at €236.00 ($274.42), with a volume of 1399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €220.00 ($255.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €197.69 and a 200-day moving average of €182.05.

About Sartorius (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

