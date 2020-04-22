Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,120. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

