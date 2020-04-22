Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,120. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Analyst Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sartorius Sets New 12-Month High at $237.00
Sartorius Sets New 12-Month High at $237.00
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Intersect ENT Raised to Hold at BidaskClub
Intersect ENT Raised to Hold at BidaskClub
Wisdom Tree Investments Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Wisdom Tree Investments Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Westamerica Bancorporation Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Westamerica Bancorporation Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Verra Mobility Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Verra Mobility Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report