Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

XENT opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.82. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $346.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

