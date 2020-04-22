Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

WETF opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

