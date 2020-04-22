Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

WABC stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 399,164 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 443,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,052,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 264,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

