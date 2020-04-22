Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller acquired 12,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

