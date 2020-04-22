Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

SWIR opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

