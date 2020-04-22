Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.44.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $5,859,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
