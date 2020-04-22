Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $5,859,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

