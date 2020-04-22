Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Cowen cut their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,915 shares of company stock worth $4,403,826 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 648,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,986,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 218,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

