Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.07.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $544.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total transaction of $1,842,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,085,788.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,525 shares of company stock worth $21,465,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after purchasing an additional 539,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.