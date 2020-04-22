BidaskClub Downgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Strong Sell

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PSEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.50.

PSEC stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 4,561,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,379.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,789,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,680,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,767,468 shares of company stock worth $55,100,052 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 36,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

