Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $339.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 332,349 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $1,282,867.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Organogenesis by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 3.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

