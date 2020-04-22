Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.62. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 109,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $536,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,315,862 shares of company stock worth $6,477,453. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.