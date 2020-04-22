Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39). As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

