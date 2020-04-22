Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
