Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRNA. ValuEngine lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Moderna stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. Moderna has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of -0.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

