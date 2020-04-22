BidaskClub Upgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Strong-Buy

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of EXEL opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,148,181.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,601 shares of company stock worth $10,319,088. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

