Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 19,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $678,709.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,226 shares of company stock worth $4,448,840. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

