Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $43,461.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,190.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,048 shares of company stock worth $257,359 and sold 16,936 shares worth $1,728,908. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after acquiring an additional 251,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,646,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81,109 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after buying an additional 80,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 61,307 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

