LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of LX stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 76.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

