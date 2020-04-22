Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $310.40 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.24 and a 200 day moving average of $299.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,282 shares of company stock worth $3,259,166 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

