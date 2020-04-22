Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Global Indemnity stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. Global Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Stephen Green bought 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,984 shares in the company, valued at $743,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $201,975. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Indemnity by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

