Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,422.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537 in the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,281.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 566,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 407,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 283,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 217,626 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

