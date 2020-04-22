Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of KPTI opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $935,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $145,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

