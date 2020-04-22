Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.05. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 437,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,327,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 778.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

