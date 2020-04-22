Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRTS. ValuEngine cut Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $283.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,163.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

