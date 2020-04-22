GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -230.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,107.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,322.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,728 shares of company stock worth $4,157,466. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.