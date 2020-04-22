GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Analyst Recommendations for GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

