Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14.
In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
