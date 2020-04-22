Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

