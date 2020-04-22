TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.33. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

