Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.89

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and traded as low as $13.40. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 379,637 shares changing hands.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.35 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,634.36.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

