Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.28

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and traded as low as $33.06. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 1,178 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ALPS ETF Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust offers a number of Funds, each of which has an investment objective, tracks a particular index and utilizes either a replication or representative sampling strategy (the Funds). Each Fund operates as an exchange traded fund (ETF).

