Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and traded as low as $4.50. Accord Financial shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.30 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Company Profile (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

