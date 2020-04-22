Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.46. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 1,110,484 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.38. The company has a current ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 22.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 158.75.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Robert Martin Friedland bought 70,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,322,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,942,285.90. Insiders have bought a total of 72,100 shares of company stock worth $166,800 over the last 90 days.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

